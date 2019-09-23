The Arlo lineup of wireless security cameras are some of the best on the market. In fact, the Arlo Pro 2 is our number one recommended wireless security camera with two-way audio. Now, things are about to get even better with Arlo's recent announcement of the Pro 3 camera.

The new Arlo Pro 3 camera bumps up the specs in a major way, starting with the new sensor used in the Pro 3 which is capable of recording video in 2K resolution with HDR for more detail in the shadows and highlights. It also features a super-wide 160-degree field of view with an integrated spotlight and color night vision.

All in all, the Pro 3 is the Superman of wireless security cameras. Plus, it has all the great stuff we loved about the Arlo Pro 2, such as a weather-resistant design, wire-free installation, and two-way audio.

The Arlo Pro 3 is also the first in the Pro series to feature a built-in siren. The siren can be triggered by motion, audio, or manually by using the app.