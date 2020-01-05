What you need to know
- Arlo has announced the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera at CES 2020.
- It's the first wire-free floodlight camera to hit the market.
- You'll be able to buy it this spring for $250.
Arlo is one of the most prominent brands when it comes to smart home security products, and at CES 2020, the company announced its impressive Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. Along with a bold and distinctive design, the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera stands out as being the first-ever floodlight camera that is set up entirely without wires.
Installing the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera should be a breeze, with Arlo saying it can be easily installed in a "variety of outdoor environments." The unibody design is immediately eye-catching, but it also manages to look good with just about any home exterior. Thanks to the ball mount and included ceiling adapter, the camera can be positioned in virtually any manner and should install just fine on most hard surfaces.
The design of the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is impressive enough on its own, and there's just as much prowess in regards to its specs/features.
The large LED lights flanking the camera can brighten a wide area, and in addition to being turned on/off manually, will also be triggered when motion is detected. The camera captures 2K video with support for HDR, has color and black-and-white night vision, and a large 160-degree field-of-view.
You also get a smart siren that can be triggered either remotely or automatically during a detected security incident, and two-way audio allows you to communicate to anyone near the camera via the Arlo mobile app.
If you decide to pick up the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, you'll get a free three-month trial to Arlo Smart. This gives you access to 30-days of rolling video recordings in full 2K resolution, notifications when people, vehicles, animals, or packages are detected, and the e911 feature.
The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera should launch in Spring 2020, and when it does, it'll carry a retail price of $249.99.
