Arlo is one of the most prominent brands when it comes to smart home security products, and at CES 2020, the company announced its impressive Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. Along with a bold and distinctive design, the Pro 3 Floodlight Camera stands out as being the first-ever floodlight camera that is set up entirely without wires.

Installing the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera should be a breeze, with Arlo saying it can be easily installed in a "variety of outdoor environments." The unibody design is immediately eye-catching, but it also manages to look good with just about any home exterior. Thanks to the ball mount and included ceiling adapter, the camera can be positioned in virtually any manner and should install just fine on most hard surfaces.

The design of the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is impressive enough on its own, and there's just as much prowess in regards to its specs/features.