For the past few phones Samsung has released, they've all come with a nice little freebie — a pre-installed screen protector. It's a simple film protector that really only protects the S20 against scratches and other imperfections, but it's a solid addition nonetheless.

Getting a free screen protector installed on your new phone right out of the box is a great deal in our eyes, but does everyone share this same feeling?

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this — specifically, members that recently bought the new Galaxy S20.

What about you? Are you keeping the Galaxy S20's pre-installed screen protector on?

Join the conversation in the forums!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.