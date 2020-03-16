Galaxy S20 PlusSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

For the past few phones Samsung has released, they've all come with a nice little freebie — a pre-installed screen protector. It's a simple film protector that really only protects the S20 against scratches and other imperfections, but it's a solid addition nonetheless.

Getting a free screen protector installed on your new phone right out of the box is a great deal in our eyes, but does everyone share this same feeling?

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this — specifically, members that recently bought the new Galaxy S20.

Borgie

Yes, for awhile anyway until it gets too scratched up. They aren't the most durable in the world, but I like the feel of them over some others.

bhatech

No I like the screen without any screen protector, it's just a preference thing.

williams448

I was planning on keeping it on, that was until I dropped it and the screen protector got a gouge in it and I couldn't stand looking at it, lol. Luckily the screen was untouched.

dov1978

I normally can't stand screen protectors and never put them on my phones but this one on the Ultra looks and feels good. I know it'll be coming off sooner or later but I'll be keeping mine on until it looks bad or starts peeling

What about you? Are you keeping the Galaxy S20's pre-installed screen protector on?

Join the conversation in the forums!

