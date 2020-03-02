Galaxy S20 UltraSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

No matter which version of the Galaxy S20 you decide to pick up, one of the biggest draws to all three phones is their 120Hz AMOLED displays. This is the first time Samsung's gone beyond the traditional 60Hz refresh rate, and the end result is nothing short of amazing.

However, whether you get the S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, you'll want to make sure you pick up a screen protector for your phone. Just one drop/fall could instantly ruin that gorgeous display, so protecting it at all costs is essential.

Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members have already started talking about which screen protector they're going to get.

cbironman24

Whitestone Dome I had one on my S10. worked great! Have one ordered for my S20plus ...

Reply
pags11

Go with Whitestone Dome...you'll be happy you did.

Reply
mustang7757

I've stop buying other glass screen protector on the market ever since white stone dome , for curved display , it has best touch sensitivity,fits most cases , downside initial cost but free lifetime replacement only shipping 9.95 charge each replacement . Also saved my Note 9 screen from a crack screen when it fell about 3 feet .

Reply

What about you? Are you going to use a screen protector on your Galaxy S20?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.