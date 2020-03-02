No matter which version of the Galaxy S20 you decide to pick up, one of the biggest draws to all three phones is their 120Hz AMOLED displays. This is the first time Samsung's gone beyond the traditional 60Hz refresh rate, and the end result is nothing short of amazing.

However, whether you get the S20, S20+, or S20 Ultra, you'll want to make sure you pick up a screen protector for your phone. Just one drop/fall could instantly ruin that gorgeous display, so protecting it at all costs is essential.

Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members have already started talking about which screen protector they're going to get.

What about you? Are you going to use a screen protector on your Galaxy S20?

Join the conversation in the forums!

