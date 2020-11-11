When buying a new phone, there's always something of a "honeymoon period." For the first week or so, everything about your new gadget seems perfect and amazing — but that feeling can slip away as time goes on.

Now that the Pixel 5 has been out in the wild for a little bit, people are starting to learn whether or not it's truly the phone for them. We think it's one of the best Android phones of the year, but not everyone shares that same conclusion.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a few of our members have shared whether they've decided to keep the phone or return it.

What about you? Are you going to return or keep your Pixel 5?

Join the conversation in the forums!