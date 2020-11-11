Google Pixel 5Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central

When buying a new phone, there's always something of a "honeymoon period." For the first week or so, everything about your new gadget seems perfect and amazing — but that feeling can slip away as time goes on.

Now that the Pixel 5 has been out in the wild for a little bit, people are starting to learn whether or not it's truly the phone for them. We think it's one of the best Android phones of the year, but not everyone shares that same conclusion.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a few of our members have shared whether they've decided to keep the phone or return it.

So mine went back yesterday. Very tough decision as I really like the phone. Here are my reasons for the return. 1. Upcoming discounts from Black Friday on. One preview shows me where I can save $200. 2. Going to try the iPhone 12 Pro Max. 3. My issue with leaving iMessages. While I could care less about which messaging app I use, my family and most friends use it. This has caused me...

I'm selling mine while the market is good. Excellent little phone, with an emphasis on little. Just too small for my liking. If they sold an XL version, I might return to it. Right now my Pixel 3 is fine as my backup phone. I just can't replace my s20 plus with the pixel 5. And at $699 its too expensive to keep as a backup.

Keeping my pixel 5 , think its a great phone !

What about you? Are you going to return or keep your Pixel 5?

