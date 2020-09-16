Following the public release of Android 11, Samsung gave its own users something to get excited about. While we still have some time to go before Android 11 is publicly available for Galaxy phones, Samsung was quick to announce a beta for the new software.

The One UI 3.0/Android 11 beta is currently full for early testers, but in the coming weeks, we expect Samsung to open it up for anyone that's interested in joining. One UI 3.0 brings a bunch of new features and improvements, including things like an upgraded lock screen, new widgets for the always-on display, and more.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are quite interested in the upcoming software:

What about you? Are you going to download the One UI 3.0 beta?

