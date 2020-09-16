One UI on a Galaxy Note 9Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Following the public release of Android 11, Samsung gave its own users something to get excited about. While we still have some time to go before Android 11 is publicly available for Galaxy phones, Samsung was quick to announce a beta for the new software.

The One UI 3.0/Android 11 beta is currently full for early testers, but in the coming weeks, we expect Samsung to open it up for anyone that's interested in joining. One UI 3.0 brings a bunch of new features and improvements, including things like an upgraded lock screen, new widgets for the always-on display, and more.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are quite interested in the upcoming software:

customshopkv1

I think I'll wait for the official release. But looking forward to those development beta and public beta testers feedback.

mustang7757

Once it drops for Note 20 I'll be on it .

Kizzy Catwoman

Hope they also drop it for the S10 series. I love a beta

What about you? Are you going to download the One UI 3.0 beta?

