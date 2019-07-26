The Samsung Galaxy Fold has had a rough life. Initially scheduled for a launch in April, the Fold was quickly pulled for store shelves and met with canceled pre-orders after its folding technology proved to not be the most durable.

Following months of back and forth regarding when the Fold would be ready for relaunch, Samsung finally confirmed earlier this week that the handset would be available for purchase once again this September.

It's exciting that the Fold will be heading back out into the wild soon, but did this whole fiasco cause people to lose interest? Here's what the AC forum community has to say.