As we've hinted at before, Samsung regularly does a good job of concocting gorgeous colors for its new smartphones. There are a few different options available for the Note 20 series, with the flagship color being Mystic Bronze.

Mystic Bronze has a super sophisticated style that looks incredible without being overly gaudy. We're especially fond of the frosted matte finish Samsung used for it, which is a huge improvement over the glossy glass of years past. Samsung's making a big deal about the color, going as far as to offer it for the Fold 2, Watch 3, Tab S7, and Buds Live.

A lot of our AC forum members have been sharing their thoughts on Mystic Bronze, saying:

Now, we want to hear from you — Are you a fan of the Note 20's Mystic Bronze color?

