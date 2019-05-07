AR navigation is rolling out for walking directions in Google Maps

Previously saw this feature previewed at last year's I/O keynote

Feature will be available on Google Pixel phones starting today

Google wants to change the way you use Google Maps on a Pixel, by using the phone's camera and augmented reality to overlay directions and other relevant travel information when you use walking directions. It was something they announced at last year's Google I/O, and more recently we saw the first impressions from users who tested the feature back in February.

Google followed up with the feature at this year's I/O keynote announcing that the feature will go live today on Pixel phones. When you use walking directions in Google Maps, you'll get much more than just a blue dot on a map. You'll also get a camera view of the world around you with directional arrows and street information overlaid on top. Beyond just being cool as heck, the use of AR is designed to deliver more relevant and useful directions — especially for those times you may be exploring a new city that you're not entirely familiar with.