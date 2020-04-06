What you need to know
- Google began rolling out the April 2020 security patch to its Pixel phones on April 6.
- This month's patch includes Bluetooth and framework fixes, but that's about it.
- Devices from the Pixel 2 up to the Pixel 4 are eligible for the update.
Just like clockwork, Google is using the new month of April to push out a new security patch to its Pixel smartphones. The April 2020 patch began rolling out to devices on April 6, and this month, there's nothing too terribly exciting to see.
Taking a look at the Pixel Phone Help forum, Google calls out three notable updates — all of which are bug fixes and not new features.
There are fixes for two Bluetooth issues, one of which was preventing additional Bluetooth Low Energy connections while the other patches an issue with Bluetooth audio input being dropped in "certain scenarios."
The third and final update is a framework fix, specifically, a fix for lag when opening the keyboard in certain applications.
Google is rolling out an over-the-air update for the April 2020 patch right now, with eligible devices including the Pixel 2/2 XL, Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 3a/3a XL, and Pixel 4/4 XL.
While none of this is particularly interesting, more noteworthy developments in the Android space are right around the corner. Development for Android 11 continues, with another Developer Preview expected at some point this month with the first public beta launching in May.
Android 11: Everything you need to know!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Now's a great time to downgrade your phone plan and save some cash
Given the current state of the world, there's a good chance you aren't using a lot of mobile data right now. Here are some tips on how to downgrade your wireless plan and save some money!
Samsung’s next-gen Galaxy Buds may feature a unique, bean-like design
According to a new rumor, Samsung's next-generation true wireless earbuds will have a bean-like design. The earbuds are expected to be launched along with the Galaxy Note 20 series phones in the third quarter of the year.
What Android phone would you recommend as someone's first smartphone?
Upgrading from a basic/dumb phone to a fully-fledged smartphone is no easy task. Which Android handset do you think is the best as someone's first-ever smartphone?
The Google Pixel 4 is the best phone for taking photos, period
If you want the best Android camera, you should go with the Google Pixel 4. There are many great options that get close, though.