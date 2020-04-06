Just like clockwork, Google is using the new month of April to push out a new security patch to its Pixel smartphones. The April 2020 patch began rolling out to devices on April 6, and this month, there's nothing too terribly exciting to see.

Taking a look at the Pixel Phone Help forum, Google calls out three notable updates — all of which are bug fixes and not new features.

There are fixes for two Bluetooth issues, one of which was preventing additional Bluetooth Low Energy connections while the other patches an issue with Bluetooth audio input being dropped in "certain scenarios."