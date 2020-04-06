Google Pixel 4 lock screenSource: Android Central

What you need to know

  • Google began rolling out the April 2020 security patch to its Pixel phones on April 6.
  • This month's patch includes Bluetooth and framework fixes, but that's about it.
  • Devices from the Pixel 2 up to the Pixel 4 are eligible for the update.

Just like clockwork, Google is using the new month of April to push out a new security patch to its Pixel smartphones. The April 2020 patch began rolling out to devices on April 6, and this month, there's nothing too terribly exciting to see.

Taking a look at the Pixel Phone Help forum, Google calls out three notable updates — all of which are bug fixes and not new features.

There are fixes for two Bluetooth issues, one of which was preventing additional Bluetooth Low Energy connections while the other patches an issue with Bluetooth audio input being dropped in "certain scenarios."

April 2020 Security Patch NotesSource: Google

The third and final update is a framework fix, specifically, a fix for lag when opening the keyboard in certain applications.

Google is rolling out an over-the-air update for the April 2020 patch right now, with eligible devices including the Pixel 2/2 XL, Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 3a/3a XL, and Pixel 4/4 XL.

While none of this is particularly interesting, more noteworthy developments in the Android space are right around the corner. Development for Android 11 continues, with another Developer Preview expected at some point this month with the first public beta launching in May.

