YouTube Music's personalized radio stations are getting even smarter

What you need to know

YouTube Music's "Ask Music" feature is gaining support for further refinements beyond an initial prompt.

That means you can create an initial personalized radio station, and update it further with more specific requests.

YouTube Music is also adding support for AI-generated My Mix titles and new cover art styles.

YouTube Music is gaining a few new features on Android that make customizing your personalized radio stations and playlist cover art easier. "Ask Music," a feature that lets users create custom stations based on their mood using simple prompts, can now be further refined after the first try. It's rolling out this week for YouTube Premium subscribers in supported regions.

The process for creating Ask Music starts with a prompt that describes their mood, like the examples YouTube provides of "upbeat workout tracks" or "relaxing jazz." From there, you'll get a custom radio station that helps with discovery of the streaming service's 100-million-track catalog.

What's new with YouTube Music's latest update is the ability to further refine Ask Music radio stations after the initial prompt. Users can tweak their personalized radio stations by either typing or speaking additional prompts. The app will show chips with suggestion prompts to help YouTube Music users come up with ideas, such as "more upbeat," "just jazz songs" or "only female vocals."

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Right now, YouTube says that Ask Music is only available for YouTube Music Premium subscribers in the following supported regions: U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It'll work on both the Android and iOS mobile apps, too.

YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. will get one more exclusive feature, and that's AI-generated titles for My Mix playlist. Based on the songs included in the My Mix playlist, YouTube Music's AI will come up with a title that represents the mood and feel of the playlist.

Finally, YouTube Music is adding new support for custom cover art for playlists. There are two new AI-generated cover art themes — "Workout" and "Instruments" — that can be used to create unique artwork. Additionally, custom playlist thumbnails, which were first available on the web, are now supported on the Android app. They'll be launching on iOS in the coming months, per the company.

These updates are rolling out this week on the YouTube Music app for Android.