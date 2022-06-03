YouTube Music on the web adds a missing feature that it should have had all along

What you need to know

YouTube Music's web app is now offering a multi-select option.

The feature allows you to select songs in bulk to add to a playlist.

It is currently available on YouTube Music for the web, but the mobile version may arrive sooner.

YouTube Music's web app is finally getting a new feature that allows you to manage songs in bulk more easily, particularly when adding them to specific playlists.

As spotted by Reddit user Vishal_Kaul (opens in new tab), the music streamer's web interface now offers the option to select multiple songs in list views (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). The new functionality makes it easier to pick multiple items that you want to include in a playlist.

You can do so by clicking the new checkbox on the right-hand side of a song in a list. Hovering over a title should bring up the checkbox, and you can manage as many items as you want.

YouTube Music's web app interface will then display a few options at the bottom, including the ability to add selected songs to a playlist or play them after the current playback. An overflow menu also appears alongside these options.

Prior to the most recent change, you had to manually add a song to a playlist by clicking on the three-dot menu next to the thumbs up/down icons. The overflow menu contains several options, such as adding a song to the queue or a specific library.

YouTube Music's new web multi-select option for songs in a list (Image credit: Vishal_Kaul / Reddit)

However, the feature does not appear to be widely available at the moment. It's currently only visible to a small number of users, but a wider release shouldn't be too far off.

It's also a safe bet that this functionality will arrive on YouTube Music for Android.

While it's surprising that this feature doesn't already exist, the multi-select option is a welcome addition to the growing feature set of one of today's best music streaming services. The service recently redesigned its "Listen again" shelf with a new grid layout and added a handy new casting feature to the mobile app.