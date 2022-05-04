YouTube Music update makes its 'Listen again' shelf a lot more interesting

What you need to know

YouTube Music's "Listen again" shelf now has a more compact layout.

That section now organizes songs, albums, and playlists into a 3x2 grid.

Previously, the shelf displayed items in a standard carousel layout.

YouTube Music is making its home feed less boring by ditching the previous carousel design in favor of a new grid layout for the "Listen again" shelf on Android and iOS.

The makeover arranges songs, albums, and playlists in a 3x2 grid, making it easier to access six items at once (via 9to5Google). Prior to the update, the shelf, like the rest of the app's standard layout, displayed only two songs or albums at a time, making the home feed look bland.

The new layout also makes the "Listen again" shelf denser than the "Quick picks" section, where four tracks are displayed at a time. Spotify, on the other hand, uses a carousel layout for all of its sections.

It's the latest useful update for one of the best music streaming services. Late last year, YouTube Music rolled out the ability to play songs in the background for free users after years of locking that feature behind its premium plan.

A few weeks ago, the app also gained a massive update that improved its radio algorithm to surface a wider variety of artists, among other new capabilities.

(Image credit: Android Central)

In the new layout, you'll be able to see up to 20 items, complete with their cover art and song/album names beneath them. However, unlike other shelves, the artist's name is not displayed on the redesign.

Having said that, it should make it easier to find the songs or playlists you want to listen to again. The new layout is also available on Android tablets and iPads.