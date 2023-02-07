Xiaomi's 200MP camera phone is getting Android 13-based MIUI 14 in some regions

What you need to know

Xiaomi 12T Pro gets the taste of MIUI 14 in European regions.

The Android 13-based operating system is also rolling out to other Xiaomi 12 series models.

The latest update brings performance and personalization improvements to the Xiaomi 12T Pro.

Xiaomi announced its flagship 12T series last October. The series included the flagship Xiaomi 12T Pro next to a standard variant. These models were launched with Android 12-based MIUI 13 on top. Three months later, the 12T Pro received the much-awaited Android 13 update.

As noted by Gizmochina, the Xiaomi 12T Pro started receiving the MIUI 14 update based on Android 13 in the EEA regions (European regions) this week. The new rollout carries V14.0.6.0.TLFEUXM version number and further brings in December 2022 security patch, which is a bit older compared to other flagships like the Pixel 7 that already have February 2023’s security patch.

The new update, alongside the latest Android version, also has some nifty features, as it has Xiaomi’s MIUI skin on top. According to the cited changelog, it uses less memory than the previous iteration and promises to be quick and responsive for more extended periods. The personalization elements across the interface also get some attention to detail.

Enhancements to the Home screen involving super icons and app folders. Searching preferences are seemingly more advanced as it includes search history next to categories in the search results for added convenience. Further, alongside the system apps, the third-party apps installed are ensured to get a boost with the new update.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro is one of the best Android smartphones in the lot that comes with a huge 200MP primary camera, beating Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra to the punch. With the new update, it appears Xiaomi is sticking to its Android 13 rollout schedule announced last year.

Other Xiaomi 12 series phones, along with some Redmi models like the Redmi Note 11/11T and Redmi Note 12 Pro series devices, have also received Android 13-based MIUI updates in regions like India, EEA, China, and next to global units (per Mi Firmware).