WhatsApp's new feature lets you connect to an Android tablet with the same account

What you need to know

WhatsApp has a new convenient feature in its latest beta.

The update lets users connect to WhatsApp on an Android tablet with the same account.

This comes after the recent release of the "Message Yourself" feature.

The Meta-owned messaging platform reportedly has a new feature that lets you add your current WhatsApp account to a secondary device, like an Android tablet.

As noted by Android Authority, the new beta of WhatsApp for Android devices is said to feature this new functionality on the messaging platform. It lets users link their WhatsApp account from their smartphone to the platform's Android tablet app. It means there is no need to create a separate WhatsApp account on the secondary Android device.

The latest WABetaInfo report further corroborated the new feature, which is said to be working on WhatsApp beta for Android with a 2.22.25.8 version number. Both reports imply that the said WhatsApp beta testers will be able to see a new banner on top of the chats asking users, "Have an Android tablet?".

(Image credit: Android Authority)

According to Android Authority, tapping that banner on an Android tablet would take you to a 'Link with your phone' tab, which is a pretty familiar page for WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Desktop Client users who often connect their smartphones regularly.

The suggested page then allows scanning a QR code, again quite a similar process with the Web and Desktop clients. After scanning the code, the chats and media are said to be transferred from your Android phone to the linked Android tablet.

For the uninitiated, this wasn't possible earlier on the tablet app on Android as users would require a separate phone number to create the account.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

It is a handy feature for those who are accustomed to using Android smartphones and tablets simultaneously. While the desktop clients are already user-friendly for PCs, the new feature makes using the platform more convenient, especially after the recent "Message Yourself" feature rollout early this week.

The said feature allows users to text themselves within the messaging platform. It lets them share notes, reminders, quick links, docs, and more, which can be accessed effortlessly for later use. This particular feature was already found in some of the best messaging apps, like Signal. Nonetheless, WhatsApp's attempt to bring such handy features looks promising for the Meta-owned platform.