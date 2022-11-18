WhatsApp's new feature allows you to message yourself

What you need to know

WhatsApp is rolling out a new convenient feature for the iOS platform.

It is dubbed "Message yourself," which lets you converse or store messages with yourself.

These are reportedly end-to-end encrypted, and the feature is currently in beta for Android users.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the best messaging apps, with its end-to-end encrypted chats also accommodating many features. A new feature in the works reportedly being released is dubbed "Message yourself." It is said to be available in a stable build for iOS users at the moment.

As noted by WABetaInfo, the new feature allows users to send messages to their own phone numbers. For clarity, the shared screenshot from WABetaInfo gives us a clear picture of the feature that will look like on users' WhatsApp home screen. It will show up as a chat, just like with other contacts on the conversations page.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

While it appears in the contact list on the messaging platform, it is addressed as "You" beside your very own contact name. The report further mentions that this feature can also be found on all your linked devices, including your smartphone or computer. It is unclear whether it would also be seen on the Web-based version of WhatsApp next to the native dedicated app.

Most importantly, like other individual and group chats, the "Message yourself" conversations are also said to be end-to-end encrypted.

The feature is officially being rolled out for iOS users, bearing a 22.23.74 build number. Apparently, iOS users were previously able to locate their own numbers in the past, although the feature was seemingly removed earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the feature is currently available through WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.24.11 update for Android devices, according to WABetaInfo. The functionality happens to be quite similar across both platforms.

The "Message yourself" feature is certainly not new or exclusive to WhatsApp. A similar feature has been available on its rival Signal, dubbed "Note to self." While it does not allow you to chat with your phone number, it appears in the chat to jot down quick notes, addresses, or documents, to name a few.

Telegram also has a 'Saved Messages' feature that works similarly. Social apps and professional apps like "Slack" also allow you to chat with yourself, which can be an easy way to transfer notes or files between devices. We expect this WhatsApp's new feature to work similarly.

It looks like WhatsApp is on a spree in introducing new features, and some have also recently appeared in testing phases. Early this week, WhatsApp was found testing a new companion mode that can link to another phone or tablet. Regarding new features, WhatsApp introduced a new Communities feature early this month. It lets you bring current groups on WhatsApp under a single roof.