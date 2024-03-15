WhatsApp brings the ability to pin more messages and chats

What you need to know

The latest WhatsApp beta versions reveal interesting features coming to the messaging service.

The messaging app could allow users to pin up to five chats instead of one.

Similarly, users can pin up to three messages in a single conversation — an up from only one.

WhatsApp is found testing new handy features in its latest beta versions on Android phones. These include the new ability to pin more chats and messages within the chat.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android bearing the 2.24.6.13 version, which is available through the Google Play Store, allows users to pin more than three chats on the messaging platform. This comes as a follow-up to pin channels in the updates tab from the previous beta version (2.24.4.3), notes WABetaInfo.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Until now, the Meta-owned messaging platform only allowed users to pin up to three chats. However, the shared screenshots of the beta version indicate up to five chats, which are pinned on the Chats tab. The new feature is believed to help users prioritize their chats or groups they frequently interact with. It is still unclear whether the feature allows more than five chats to be pinned, as WABetaInfo shares that they could pin up to five chats.

On the other hand, WABetaInfo also shared another interesting feature that appeared in another WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.24.6.15 version. It allows users to pin more than one message in an individual chat.

The new beta update indicates that users can pin up to three messages in a conversation. And, when users try to pin a fourth message, the oldest pinned message is believed to be removed from the pinned list, and the new one gets added, notes WABetaInfo. Previously, WhatsApp users had to unpin the first pinned message to replace it with a new one.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Users who wish to save essential messages from individual chats can now pin three messages per chat instead of one, which is a convenient addition. The limit could possibly increase based on user behavior and feedback from the beta testing.

As mentioned, both features are currently active in the aforementioned beta versions of the WhatsApp app. Users will have to wait for the official rollout, which is likely to commence soon. Meanwhile, users can still test the feature by enrolling in the beta version of the messaging platform.