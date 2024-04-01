WhatsApp redesigns few features for better aesthetic and navigation

What you need to know

WhatsApp wants to make your thumb work less with the new update.

The navigation tools have now been moved to the bottom to make it more accessible.

The popular green hue across the app is also being replaced with white.

If you are an Android WhatsApp user, you may have spotted changes on the messaging platform's home screen.

WhatsApp confirmed the changes via its X account over the weekend, which involves moving things a bit for easier access. With the new update, the Communities, Chats, Status, and Calls tabs that usually sit at the top of WhatsApp’s main screen have been moved to the bottom. The navigation tools have also been rearranged.

android friends, we moved some things around to make it easier to access what you need, when you need it meet your new navigation tools 🤝 closer to your thumbs and easy on the eyes pic.twitter.com/CqLvZf9meoMarch 28, 2024 See more

The popular green hue associated with the navigation above tools was replaced with the white hue complementing the chat screen. The top part features the QR code scanner, camera icon, search icon, and overflow menu button, which also appear white.

WhatsApp says the new navigation tools are being moved to the bottom to make access more effortless, “closer to your thumbs and easy on the eyes.”

Users who want to see the new changes must be on WhatsApp’s latest 2.24.6.77 version on Google Play Store. The app’s “what’s new” section indicates the rollout of the new navigation tools, which is seen with the new update along with the “screen sharing during video calls now supports sharing audio too” feature. However, users are expected to see the changes in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp on iOS has implemented the navigation bar change a long time ago, and it is encouraging to see Android phone users adopting the same aesthetic.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has been trying to stay relevant with the competition and has constantly made nifty new changes over the past few months. Recently, WhatsApp was found to be adding a new feature that lets users post up to one-minute-long videos as status updates, which was previously limited to 30 seconds. The ability is quite similar to what we are used to on Instagram.