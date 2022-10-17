The latest WhatsApp Beta test offers a preview of its edit button

What you need to know

A recent WhatsApp beta build gives us a preview of its new edit button.

Users will have 15 minutes to edit their message once it's sent, but the recipient may not see the edited text if they do not view it within a day or so.

Beta testers through the program will not have access to this feature for testing as it is still in development.

WhatsApp has already started rolling out an update through its beta program, which tests a welcome feature.

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging app's latest beta gives us a preview of its new edit button for user messages. With the latest beta version 2.22.22.14, it's been found that messages will be marked with "Edited" if they have been touched up after being sent. This essentially builds upon earlier findings of an edit button in testing from the summer.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp is one of the best Android messaging apps, and a feature like this would likely go over well with users. Through the testing, it looks like a sender will have 15 minutes to edit their message after they sent it. However, WABetaInfo shares that your message may not appear to be edited for the other person if they do not check your message thread within a certain amount of time.

It's roughly estimated that if the person does not check the thread within a day or so, your edited message may not appear as such.

Something like this is a bit unfortunate, considering an edit button's purpose is to correct anything that was sent, such as typos. Twitter is going down the route of bringing in a broader audience to test its edit button with a set timeframe for such a touch-up. However, while there is a time limit to edit a tweet, they will always appear as such.

WhatsApp's edit button is still under development, so beta testers will not find this available once the new version is downloaded. The new feature should continue to progress as its been in development for a few months now. A future beta may contain the edit button so we can gain a closer look at it.