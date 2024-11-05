WhatsApp could get a new trick to share media faster

What you need to know

The latest beta version (2.24.23.11) of WhatsApp on Android includes a shortcut in the chat bar that opens your gallery instantly, speeding up the media sharing process.

The new gallery shortcut simplifies sharing, and users can still record quick video messages by pressing and holding the button.

This feature is still in testing and is available to a limited number of WhatsApp Android beta users.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing out a new feature to make sharing photos and videos a breeze by letting you jump straight into your gallery app.

WhatsApp's newest beta (version 2.24.23.11) includes evidence of a new feature designed to make sharing media even easier. Now, there’s a shortcut right in the chat bar that opens your gallery instantly, making the whole process faster and smoother, as spotted by WABetaInfo.

At the moment, if you want to share something from your gallery on the messaging app, you've got to go through either the camera icon or the attachment button, which pulls up a whole menu of options. The attachment option gives you a full menu with Gallery, Camera, Location, Contact, Document, Audio, Poll, and even the new AI-powered Imagine feature.

On the other hand, this dedicated gallery shortcut definitely makes sharing a bit easier. Plus, users can still send quick video messages by pressing and holding the button, so those who love recording on the fly won’t miss out on this key feature.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

Swapping the camera shortcut for the gallery icon might stir up some mixed feelings. It’s a nice perk for those who don’t often use their camera, but the catch is that you can’t just pop open the camera anymore. You’ll need to click the paperclip icon and pick the Camera option from there. So, if you're used to quickly grabbing and sending photos or videos, this change might not be your favorite.

At present, this feature is just in the testing phase, and only a handful of WhatsApp Android beta users can try it out. Based on how the feedback goes, the Meta-owned platform might decide to add the gallery shortcut to the chat bar for everyone—or keep it as is.