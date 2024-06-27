WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger experience partial outage

What you need to know

Whatsapp and Facebook Messenger are experiencing a partial outage impacting most of its users.

Sending and receiving Multimedia messages including photos, videos and voice notes seem to be at the center of this outage.

Whatsapp said in a tweet that it is working on fixing the issue and some users have already started to see services return to normal on their device.

Earlier today, users across two Meta platforms reported disruptions in sending or receiving Multimedia messages and voice notes on WhatsApp and Messenger.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the outage began around 12 p.m. ET on Monday (June 27). It affected both services and seemed to have peaked for 82% of Whatsapp users and 79% of users on Facebook Messenger at approximately 1 p.m. ET.

Several users have also taken to X to express frustration about the ongoing outage.

However, it is important to note that regular text messages were not impacted by the outage. For those experiencing it, pictures, videos, and voice messages fail to upload onto the platform or are stuck endlessly loading.

Android Central's staff tried using WhatsApp to send an image, but it took a couple of minutes to go through rather than instantly being delivered to the user. Meanwhile, WhatsApp also took X to state that it was aware of the ongoing issue and was working on resolving it.

Some users are already seeing services return to normal, and the situation is expected to improve in the next couple of hours.

Estamos cientes de problemas com o envio de mídias e estamos trabalhando para resolver o mais rápido possívelJune 27, 2024

More to come... check back for updates.