Twitter may soon let you co-author a tweet with other users

What you need to know

Twitter appears to be exploring a new collaboration feature.

It will allow users to co-author a tweet with another account or brand.

You can only invite other users to co-author a tweet if they have a public account and follow you back.

Twitter is making it possible for users to collaborate with other accounts or brands on a tweet. The social networking service appears to have begun working on this capability since at least late last year, and development for the collaborative feature is ongoing.

As spotted by reliable leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, the co-authoring feature will allow two users to collaborate on a tweet, and both of their names will appear as the tweet's owner once it's published.

Certain conditions must be met, though, before you can co-author a tweet with someone else. You can invite other users to collaborate on a tweet as long as their account is public and you both follow one another on the platform.

Of course, the other user must first accept your invite first for the feature to work. This implies that they have agreed to share ownership and responsibility for the tweet.

#Twitter continues to work on the Collabs feature 👀Let's see how it works 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Co7uOUVxzNMarch 29, 2022 See more

A screenshot shared by Paluzzi indicates that Twitter intends for the new feature to give creators a new way to collaborate with brands, something that other social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok already provide.

When the co-authored tweet is published, it will appear on the timelines of both accounts, visible to their respective sets of followers.

It should be noted that Twitter already allows users to tag other accounts in a tweet, but it won't show up in the tagged person’s timeline. On the other hand, the co-authored tweet will mention both accounts rather than just the original author.

This capability obviously resembles Instagram's "Collabs" feature, which was rolled out late last year along with the ability to create new posts from the web. It allows Instagram users to co-author Feed posts and Reels.

It'll be a welcome addition to its existing set of capabilities that improve how users interact on the platform, such as Twitter Spaces, a live audio chatroom available on the best Android phones and iOS devices.

However, there is no word on when Twitter will launch the collaboration feature.