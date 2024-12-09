The original OnePlus Pad will get Android 15 in the US next week

What you need to know

OnePlus is beginning to roll out its Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update to the original OnePlus Pad.

The update is now becoming available in India in batches, and will reach North America and Europe next week.

The move comes following the latest OnePlus Pad 2 getting the boost to OxygenOS 15 last month.

OnePlus' last-generation tablet is starting to get the upgrade to Android 15. The OnePlus Pad is currently receiving the OxygenOS 15 update — based on Android 15 — in batches, starting in India. The company announced in a post on the OnePlus community forum that the update would become available for OnePlus Pad users in North America and Europe next week. This gradual release timeline lines up with that of the OnePlus devices that have already gotten the boost to OxygenOS 15.

Compared to the brand's competitors, notably Samsung, OnePlus has brought Android 15 to its devices at a quick and consistent pace. The OnePlus 12 was first to receive OxygenOS 15, followed by the OnePlus Open and OnePlus Pad 2, among other devices.

Notably, the company has been relatively quiet about its timeline for bringing Android 15 to the OnePlus Pad Go, its budget tablet. Based on its software support promise, the Pad Go is expected to receive OxygenOS 15, and the first-generation OnePlus Pad gaining support could be a step in the right direction.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

In India, the build number for OxygenOS 15 on the OnePlus Pad is OPD2203_15.0.0.301(EX01). OnePlus also shared rollback steps for reverting the OnePlus Pad to Android 14 with a Local OTA update in case users have trouble with Android 15. You can find the complete rollback instructions, plus updates on the North American and European rollout, on the community post.

The OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus Pad includes all the features and changes that the OnePlus Pad 2 received last month, plus a few extras. Notably, the update adds support for the operating system's new multitasking gestures. Using these gestures, you can create a floating window by pulling down a notification banner, and similarly open an app in full-screen view by pulling down on a floating window. When you're finished, you can close a floating window by swiping up or hide it by swiping to the side.

Additionally, the update brings new AI features to the OnePlus Pad, including AI Notes and AI Retouch. OnePlus also touts the new animations and rendering effects bundled with this OxygenOS update, which is designed to create a "consistent scrolling experience" with "luminous rendering effects" also in tow.

Users in India can expect to see OxygenOS 15 become available on their OnePlus Pad starting now, with a wider global availability set to arrive next week.