The old T-Mobile app is officially gone for good — time to download T-Life

What you need to know

T-Mobile has officially shuttered the legacy T-Mobile app after a long transitionary period.

T-Life is now the new app for T-Mobile that covers rewards, account management, and more.

Users will need to download the new app from the Google Play Store and delete the old one to continue using T-Mobile account features on their phone.

After a long transitionary period, the legacy T-Mobile app is now officially dead as the carrier pushes users to the new T-Life app. For a time, people with the T-Mobile app could continue to use it, despite it being unlisted from the Google Play Store and a carbon copy of the newer T-Mobile app. Now, the legacy T-Mobile app has been shut down for good, with a message to users that it's time to switch.

The app displays a message reading "New app version available." It further explains "Please update to the new T-Life app." Of course, this is a bit confusing, because users cannot directly update the T-Mobile app to the T-Life app. They'll need to download the T-Life app separately from the Play Store and delete the old T-Mobile app from their device manually.

T-Life started as the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, which was a dedicated app for the carrier's rewards and promotions, before it was rebranded to T-Life in January 2024. From there, the carrier decided to make T-Life an all-encompassing app for T-Mobile services and support, adding account management and chat help.

By the summer of last year, the T-Mobile and T-Life apps were essentially duplicates of one another, and some consolidation was in order. The original app that launched in 2012 became unlisted on the Play Store by November of 2024. At the time, a T-Mobile spokesperson told Android Central that people with the legacy T-Mobile app would be able to continue to use it.

That is, until now. The old app is useless now, and users need to download the new one if they'd like to continue accessing T-Mobile features and account management services from their smartphone.

"Customers can download the T-Life app — a one-stop-shop for all things T-Mobile where they can easily manage their account, upgrade their device, connect with Care and more," a T-Mobile spokesperson said of the T-Life app back in November 2024.