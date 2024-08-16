The Google Pixel 9's satellite SOS runs on tech from Skylo and Garmin

What you need to know

Google’s Satellite SOS feature is launching first on the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but only in the continental U.S. (not Hawaii or Alaska).

Garmin Response will handle rescue operations, connecting Pixel 9 users with local and international emergency services.

Skylo’s global satellite network makes it possible for the Pixel 9 to connect in remote areas, with potential for global expansion.

Google has teamed up with Garmin and Skylo to let you send an SOS message via satellite if you're stuck somewhere with no cell service.

During the Made by Google event earlier this week, Brian Rakowski, vice president for product management, announced that the new Pixel 9 series would be the inaugural Android devices to incorporate Satellite SOS. This means users can connect with emergency services and send their location even when there’s no cell signal (via Android Police).

Apple was the first to bring satellite connectivity to smartphones with the Emergency SOS feature on the iPhone 14. It gave users in remote spots a crucial way to get help when cell coverage was spotty.

Much like Apple's Emergency SOS, Google's Satellite SOS provides a similar safety net. If you find yourself without cell service, you can use Satellite SOS to reach emergency services. After filling out a quick form about your situation, you'll be able to text the first responders. Plus, you can let your emergency contacts know what's happening.

Just like Apple’s satellite service, Google’s Satellite SOS doesn’t rely on your cellular carrier.

Google’s Pixel 9’s satellite SOS feature is a joint project with Garmin and Skylo. Garmin Response, known for its global emergency management expertise, will handle rescue operations for Pixel 9 users in the U.S.

If a Pixel 9 user hits an emergency and is out of cell service, they can use Satellite SOS to reach Garmin Response's 24/7 emergency crew. Garmin Response will then loop in local authorities like police, fire departments, search and rescue teams, and even international agencies if needed, to get help on the way.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This partnership could be a real game-changer. Not only does it bring satellite SOS to Pixel users, but it also hints at Garmin’s emergency response services potentially reaching a larger Android crowd, as per Garmin's press release.

Skylo’s a big player in this collaboration too. Its global satellite network lets Pixel 9 users get help even in the most remote places. Thanks to this network, there’s potential for satellite SOS to go global, not just stay in the U.S.

Skylo teamed up with various satellite operators and worked with Google to build a system where phones can connect straight to satellites. This major tech upgrade makes it possible to communicate in emergencies, even in the most isolated spots, according to Skylo's press release.

While Satellite SOS is a groundbreaking feature, it's still in its early stages. For now, it’s only on the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Plus, it’s rolling out first in the U.S. but won’t be available in Hawaii and Alaska, according to Google’s support page.