The 'Switch to Android' iOS app now supports all Android 12 smartphones

What you need to know

Google quietly launched a "Switch to Android" app on iOS earlier this year.

Initially, support for the app was exclusive to Google's Pixel smartphones.

Google has now expanded support for Switch to Android to devices running Android 12.

Some Android OEMs have their own methods of transferring from one device to another, and Google's recently launched Switch to Android app is one of them. The app allows iPhone users to easily transition to an Android phone, although it was limited to Google's own Pixel devices — until now.

On Wednesday, the search giant announced that it is bringing support for the Switch to Android app to all smartphones running Android 12. This means it will be more straightforward to switch to another Android device, whether it's a Pixel, Samsung, or otherwise. Many of the best Android phones are launching with Android 12 on board, which means you should have no trouble getting things moved over when picking up a new smartphone.

The actual process of switching between iOS and Android with the Switch to Android app is pretty straightforward. As an iPhone user, you just have to download the app on your phone and connect both devices with a cable. Decide what information you want to copy over to the new Android device, then wait for the transfer to complete.

You can select contacts, messages, music, select apps, images stored on the iPhone, and more. However, accounts won't transfer over, and images stored on iCloud will require a transfer request.

Google also goes on to list the reasons why someone should consider switching to Android, from its growing ecosystem of devices, to its renewed focus on privacy with features like the Privacy Dashboard, and apps like Google Messages and Gboard adding tons of features to help make messaging more personal and fun.

Of course, if you're thinking about switching over to an iPhone, Apple also has its own Move to iOS app on Android that helps make the process more streamlined and now allows users to transfer WhatsApp chat history between devices.