WhatsApp finally makes it possible to transfer chat history from Android to iOS

What you need to know

WhatsApp is now making it easier to migrate data from Android to iPhone.

The ability to migrate from iPhone to Android was first made available in 2021.

You'll need to use the Move to iOS app from the Play Store in order to migrate your data.

If you're someone who wants to make the switch from Android and move to iOS but is worried about WhatsApp, you're in luck. Mark Zuckerberg took to his official Facebook account to announce that Android users are now able to transfer their chats, photos, videos, and voice messages to an iPhone.

Last year, we saw Google and Samsung working with WhatsApp to make it easier to transfer your chats and other content from an iPhone to one of the best Android phones. But those who have been wanting to hop over to the walled garden side of things have not been so lucky.

(Image credit: Facebook)

Unfortunately, it seems that you won't be able to just transfer your WhatsApp chats using the app. Instead, you'll need to rely on the new Move to iOS app that Apple released on the Google Play Store last year. But according to the official FAQ on the matter, WhatsApp does state that the iPhone that you're transferring to must be on at least iOS 15.5.

That shouldn't be much of a problem, considering Apple's history of keeping even its older devices updated with new software versions. But it's something to be mindful of in the event that you run into complications when going through the transfer steps.

Having the ability to transfer your WhatsApp chat history to a new device has always been a pain point despite WhatsApp's continued popularity. The company claims that the reason for this has been finding a way to transfer the account information while maintaining end-to-end encryption. It's one of the reasons why WhatsApp remains one of the best messaging apps, regardless of whether you're using iOS or Android.