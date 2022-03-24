Spotify's Android app may be getting back on the road

What you need to know

Spotify is testing a new Car Mode that brings voice controls for playback and search.

Car Mode activates when your Android phone connects to your radio's Bluetooth signal in your automobile.

Spotify its previous automotive mode called Car View in November 2021.

Driving a vehicle these days comes with lots of opportunities for distraction. Those distractions can come in many forms, from other drivers or pedestrians to mobile devices and even daydreaming. But Spotify is reportedly working to make using its streaming service a bit less of a distraction with a new Car Mode that is currently in testing for some Android users.

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services available, which is why it was surprising that it decided to discontinue the Car View feature from the platform's smartphone app. When Spotify removed the feature, there was little information about when or if the streaming service would offer another option.

9to5Google and other Android users are being presented with a new Car Mode when connecting their phones to their vehicle's head unit via Bluetooth. Once connected, the Spotify app prompts the user to tap on the car button in the lower right corner of the screen. The new Car Mode presents a simplified playback screen and something largely missing from the previous Car View option — search.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

The new Car Mode attempts to combine the traditional Spotify UI with a less cramped and more driver-friendly view when driving. There are large touchpoints on the playback screen to go back or skip tracks, play/pause, shuffle, like, and a microphone for voice control. There are also buttons along the bottom of the screen to go back to the home page, access the voice search option, and a library view.

As it is currently in testing, the new Spotify Car Mode may not show up on your smartphone the next time you connect to your vehicle's radio. Until the feature leaves the small test audience, if it does, another option to access your favorite tunes more safely when driving is with Spotify's Car Thing.