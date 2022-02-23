Back in April last year, Spotify announced its first hardware product, dubbed Car Thing. The company described the product as a smart player that brings a modern in-car entertainment experience to older cars.

After being available only on an invite-only basis for six months, Spotify expanded the product's availability with a limited public release in October. The "Car Thing" is now finally available to the general public, but only in the U.S.

Priced at $90, the device promises to deliver a "seamless and personalized in-car listening experience" regardless of the year or model of your vehicle. It connects to your smartphone and allows you to access all your favorite music and podcasts on the music streaming service using "Hey Spotify" voice commands.