Samsung Galaxy S25 gains AI-powered suggested replies for enhanced messaging

Samsung brings “Suggested replies” for Galaxy S25 devices, offering AI-powered responses in messaging apps.

The feature is currently spotted in Labs settings, requires Samsung Keyboard to use it.

Users can edit and send the responses, and the feature currently works with WhatsApp.

Samsung started making the flagship Galaxy S25 series widely available to the masses last week. As more users get their hands on the devices this month, the company seems to have already been rolling out new features for the trio.

As Mishaal Rahman notes (via Android Authority), Samsung is bringing an advanced feature for Galaxy S25 devices dubbed “Suggested replies.” The new feature works in conjunction with Samsung Keyboard for messaging apps like WhatsApp to give AI-powered replies to chat.

The feature comes as a part of the Labs settings found in the Galaxy S25 series. Per the screenshots shared by Rahman, the new feature’s description goes on to indicate that users can get AI-powered suggested replies to chat and text messages they receive — but only while using the native Samsung Keyboard.

Since it is an experimental feature and works only with Samsung Keyboard, Rahman notes that it is highly unlikely that it would work with a third-party keyboard like Gboard or SwiftKey, for instance. Samsung also doesn’t say which messaging apps the respective new feature works with, but, according to Rahman’s testing, it worked pretty well with WhatsApp.

The cited example indicates a question sent to a user asking which AI assistant is better, Galaxy AI or Apple Intelligence. The receiver on the other end using Samsung Keyboard with the suggested replies feature enabled has seen a couple of suggested responses like “both have their pros and cons.”

However, a user needs to pick the provided options and has the ability to edit it before sending, which appears handy. While it worked with WhatsApp, for Rahman, it didn’t work with Google Messages — although it has its version of suggested replies dubbed Smart Reply.

For those wondering, in order for the new Suggested replies feature to work seamlessly, it requires the data from the chat, and Samsung doesn’t yet say whether it is taking the help of Gemini to generate these suggested responses. However, the feature description indicates that “Messages are processed on your phone to provide suggested replies,” followed by instructing users to check the terms and conditions of the Galaxy AI’s features.

Right now, the rollout of the feature is limited to the Galaxy S25 series; however, the One UI 7’s official rollout to older Galaxy phones like the S24 Ultra would indicate whether the feature is for more Galaxy phone users.