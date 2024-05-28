Popular Android browser to integrate Gemini AI

What you need to know

Opera announced its collaboration with Google Cloud, which brings its Gemini AI models and Imagen 2 software to its browser.

Gemini will join its AI Aria's range of LLMs to help users with specific prompts that require its specific brains.

Imagen 2 will give Opera free text-to-image generation capabilities alongside voice output for responses.

Well-known PC and Android browser, Opera, has highlighted its latest AI feature drop, and this one comes with a little Google magic.

Today (May 28), Opera announced that it has started collaborating with Google Cloud to integrate its Gemini AI models into its in-browser AI, Aria. The company states that Gemini will enable the Opera browser to provide users with "the most current information, at high performance."

Opera reiterates Aria's design, which is that of a multi-LLM Composer AI engine. This gives the browser a chance to "curate" a better experience for users based on what they may need. Moreover, Aria piggybacks off multiple LLMs (large language models). Opera states that Aria will choose the best AI model to handle a user's task based on their "intent."

AI is woven through both the regular Opera browser and the OperaGX browser, geared toward PC gamers. Gemini will likely appear in both instances, however, Opera has not said when we should expect this.

This collaboration continues as Opera states Aria will soon pick up image generation and voice output capabilities. Courtesy of the work with Google Cloud, the Opera browser will deliver free image generation features to users through Google's Imagen 2 model on Vertex AI.

Additionally, Aria is being upgraded with "conversational-like" voice output, which lets the AI read its responses aloud to users.

(Image credit: Opera)

Google debuted Imagen 2, a text-to-image generation model, late in 2023. It was stated that the software could create "photorealistic" imagery based on users' prompts. There was also the hope that Imagen 2 could rid users of some "typical problems" those types of bots are prone to.

Since then, during I/O 2024, the company unveiled its new Imagen 3 model. The idea of creating photorealistic and life-like imagery remains the same with this new software. However, Google explained that Imagen 3 takes it a step further as users should experience an increase in detail across the board. Natural speech and the intent behind your prompt are areas where Imagen 3 was said to be better than its predecessor.