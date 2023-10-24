One UI 6 (Android 14) expected next week if all goes well for Samsung

What you need to know

Samsung's Korean forums are discussing a moderator's comments, which suggest this is the company's final week of One UI 6 (Android 14) testing.

If all goes well, Samsung could roll out the new OS next week for its flagship devices.

A concrete date isn't known, and if Samsung discovers any bugs it could release Beta 9 before rolling it out to every user.

Samsung has been diligently plugging away at its One UI 6 (Android 14) software and all that work might pay off sooner than we think.

Samsung's Korean community forums are buzzing with news from a moderator who suggests we're in the final week of One UI 6 testing (via Android Authority). The company has apparently moved into the inspection phase of the process, overlooking any lingering bugs that need to be solved before releasing a stable build.

The post didn't have much by way of a concrete date, however, it's assumed that One UI 6 (Android 14) could arrive sometime next week — if all goes well.

There is still the possibility that Samsung could run into something crucial while overlooking its software's beta progress. If so, we might experience one more beta before a stable launch.

It's been expected that we were probably on the verge of the end of Samsung's testing as the Galaxy S23 series received Beta 8 late last week. What made that one so memorable was its lack of patch notes as users started downloading it. Samsung only mentioned software stability improvements as its "changes" testers could observe.

Aside from its flagship smartphone, Samsung also rolled out Beta 3 for its Galaxy Z Fold 5 one day before the S23 series. The patch corrected some home screen errors and navigational bar gestures that weren't operating properly. There were some "known issues" involving the device's camera, which are probably still under a microscope before a final rollout.

Let's not forget that Samsung is planning on rolling out its Good Lock 6 update to go along with its One UI 6 software soon after it arrives. Though not as feature-heavy, the company is still including some new goodies paired with several stability improvements for its customization software.