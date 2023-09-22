One UI 6 Beta 4 arrives on the Galaxy S23 with bug fixes

What you need to know

Samsung quickly rolled out the fourth One UI 6 beta to Galaxy S23 devices.

Beta users in India and the U.S. are among the first to receive the update.

While there are known issues with the beta, there are noticeable fixes for bugs from the previous beta.

Samsung is on a spree, releasing the One UI 6-based updates for its Galaxy S23 series. After bringing three Android 14 betas for the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra since August, the company is back with a fourth build. They include fixes for onboarding when retrying to log in after initializing the Samsung Pass and logging out of the Samsung Account in the process.

Other fixes include a voice recognition issue, which kept the phone from triggering the appropriate action when saying "answer the phone" while the call was being received. Similarly, a fix has been issued for a problem executing Google Assistant when swiping up while the phone is set on gesture mode navigating.

Meanwhile, according to the changelog, other known issues that persist with the new beta include:

Motion photo is not available.

Infinite reboot occurs when entering repair mode.

Kids app cannot be installed after updating from One UI 5.0 to One UI 6.0. It will be installed in mid-September as a separate app (public open at the end of September)

Alongside the bug fixes, the Android 14-based OneUI 6 fourth beta is a sizable update measuring 1028.79MB, and it further includes the October security patch as well.

One UI 6 beta 4 update is also live in India. Build Version: S918BXXU3ZWIC/S918BOXM3ZWIC/S918BXXU3ZWIC

Meanwhile, Tarun Vats on X has revealed the same update rolling out for Indian Galaxy S23 units bearing S918BXXU3ZWIC/S918BOXM3ZWIC/S918BXXU3ZWIC version numbers. The update also includes the October 2023 patch, weighing 1061.41MB in size.

It's likely the update will roll out to other eligible regions as well, including South Korea, the U.K., Germany, and Poland.