Nothing Phone (2) update brings new Photo widget and other features

Nothing brings notable improvements and new features with the latest update.

Nothing OS version 2.0.4 is being rolled out to the Phone (2).

The update brings a new Photo widget and a refreshed library borrowed from the latest Android 14-based beta.

Nothing Phone (2) is getting a new firmware update this week, bringing nifty changes and additions to widgets alongside new abilities on the home screen. Nothing OS version 2.0.4 packs in Google's latest October security patch next to new features.

To start, there is a new Photos widget with the new update that allows users to showcase their favorite photos on their home or lock screens. The widgets library UI is also tweaked in the latest firmware, allowing users to see Nothing widgets in categories.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Users who wish to hide some apps from their app drawer can now do so on their Nothing Phone (2). They can, however, be accessed by swiping right in the app drawer. Additionally, there are new improvements and bug fixes we can witness on the Nothing OS 2.0.4.

In terms of the cameras, you should be seeing better photos with bright backlighting after the latest update, thanks to some processing improvements for cameras. For video, the changelog shared by the Nothing community post highlights enhanced zoom consistency while switching between previewed and captured footage.

Some other notable improvements include a significant increase in speaker volumes in specific scenarios. Users can also expect optimized sound when connecting to a smartwatch and earbuds through Bluetooth.

The latest Nothing OS 2.0.4 may be a staggered rollout, which means not all Phone (2) users are expected to get the update at once, and it will gradually reach users in the coming days or weeks.

Meanwhile, Nothing started rolling out the first open beta of Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5 for Phone (2) early last month. It brought Android 14-exclusive features like a monochrome color theme and a new back gesture during app interaction. The aforementioned refreshed widget library interface and new photo widget were first introduced in Open Beta 1.