Motorola unveils when Android 13 will begin rolling out to these phones
The list for the Android 13 update grows.
What you need to know
- Motorola has revealed an updated list of devices set to receive Android 13.
- The listed phones should receive the update in early 2023, starting with "select devices."
- For many Motorola phones, this may be the final major OS update.
Motorola has revealed a list of the devices slated to receive Android 13, and it's more expansive than previously stated.
A post (opens in new tab) to a merged thread on the official Motorola forums by a customer service agent details the updated list of devices. The agent stated that "select devices" will begin updating to Android 13 in early 2023 following testing and approval.
In the meantime, these are the recently confirmed Motorola devices for the latest major OS update.
- Motorola Razr (2022)
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge+ (2022)
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge (2022)
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge (2021)
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G82 5G
- Moto G72
- Moto G62 5G
- Moto G52
- Moto G42
- Moto G32
This new list provided by the Motorola customer service agent contains 10 more devices than previously stated by the company back in August. Given the fact that we're now up to 20 devices, Android 13 will most likely be the final major OS upgrade for many of these phones. Motorola typically only offers one or two Android software updates while offering security updates for at least a year after.
As it is right now, the Motorola Edge (2022) is primed for three OS updates, taking this device into Android 15. The Motorola Edge+ (2022) is set to receive two Android updates, taking it into Android 14.
Unfortunately, it looks like Motorola is once again falling behind the pack as OEMs such as OnePlus, OPPO, Samsung, and others release updates for their devices before the end of the year.
Android 13 started rolling out to phones and OEMs to prep for their devices toward the latter portion of the summer. The software update introduced a refined Material You design language for phones, better notification management, and several privacy improvements.
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) is a good mid-range device featuring its own stylus, decent cameras, and strong performance. The device benefits from a Qualcomm chipset which strengthens its 6.8-inch, 120Hz display.
Nickolas is always excited about tech and getting his hands on it. Writing for him can vary from delivering the latest tech story to scribbling in his journal. When Nickolas isn't hitting a story, he's often grinding away at a game or chilling with a book in his hand.
