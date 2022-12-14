Motorola unveils when Android 13 will begin rolling out to these phones

What you need to know

Motorola has revealed an updated list of devices set to receive Android 13.

The listed phones should receive the update in early 2023, starting with "select devices."

For many Motorola phones, this may be the final major OS update.

Motorola has revealed a list of the devices slated to receive Android 13, and it's more expansive than previously stated.

A post (opens in new tab) to a merged thread on the official Motorola forums by a customer service agent details the updated list of devices. The agent stated that "select devices" will begin updating to Android 13 in early 2023 following testing and approval.

In the meantime, these are the recently confirmed Motorola devices for the latest major OS update.

Motorola Razr (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge (2021)

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Moto G 5G

Moto G82 5G

Moto G72

Moto G62 5G

Moto G52

Moto G42

Moto G32

This new list provided by the Motorola customer service agent contains 10 more devices than previously stated by the company back in August. Given the fact that we're now up to 20 devices, Android 13 will most likely be the final major OS upgrade for many of these phones. Motorola typically only offers one or two Android software updates while offering security updates for at least a year after.

As it is right now, the Motorola Edge (2022) is primed for three OS updates, taking this device into Android 15. The Motorola Edge+ (2022) is set to receive two Android updates, taking it into Android 14.

Unfortunately, it looks like Motorola is once again falling behind the pack as OEMs such as OnePlus, OPPO, Samsung, and others release updates for their devices before the end of the year.

Android 13 started rolling out to phones and OEMs to prep for their devices toward the latter portion of the summer. The software update introduced a refined Material You design language for phones, better notification management, and several privacy improvements.