These are the Motorola phones receiving the Android 13 update

The launch of stable Android 13 on Google's Pixel phones nearly two weeks ago was a signal that the update would soon arrive on third-party devices, and Motorola is the latest to announce an initial list of its phones that will receive the treatment.

Motorola has quietly revealed a total of 10 Moto devices in line for the update, including many of its best Android phones and budget phones (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)). The complete list of devices can be found on Motorola’s security updates page (opens in new tab), though you'll need to do some digging in order to figure out which phones will be treated to Android 13. Simply go to the “Select your product” tab, and choose any of the Moto family of devices.

If your device is set to receive Android 13, you'll see it listed as the next operating system to arrive. You can find the full list below.

Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30

Moto G Stylus 5G 2022

Moto G 5G 2022

Moto G82 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G42

Moto G32

That said, it's not yet known when these handsets will pick up the latest version of Android. The Lenovo-owned company has lagged behind in recent times when it comes to software updates.

While Android 13 isn't yet available on many devices, it's encouraging to see Motorola jump on board despite having put its software update efforts on the backburner. As a result, many of the phones mentioned above are unlikely to be updated to Android 14 next year. This is because Motorola only provides one platform update and security updates.

Motorola's flagship phones like the Motorola Edge+ (2022), however, are an exception as they typically receive two software updates as well as up to three years of security patches. The new Motorola Edge (2022) is also receiving three software upgrades and four years of support.

As for the devices receiving Android 13, a few goodies are in the pipeline for Moto phone owners, such as an improved Material You design, built-in Bluetooth LE audio support, app-level language settings, and better privacy controls, among other new improvements.