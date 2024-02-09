Microsoft Copilot’s new update lets you tweak AI-generated images right in chat

What you need to know

Microsoft Copilot now boasts a sleeker design on both web and mobile platforms, providing a cleaner and more engaging user interface.

The mobile version of Copilot mirrors the desktop changes, including the carousel of prompts and the option to toggle GPT-4 for enhanced results.

A new built-in AI feature called Designer allows users to create and edit images directly within Copilot.

Microsoft has released a fresh look for Copilot's homepage, along with a cool new built-in AI feature for creating and editing images.

Copilot now has a sleeker design on the web and in its mobile apps. Microsoft cleaned up the chatbot's responses for a better look and feel. Plus, it now shows a carousel of suggested prompts to showcase its capabilities.

Copilot is free and compatible with many of your favorite web browsers, including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's chief marketing officer, shared in a blog post that Copilot's desktop website now gives you a "cleaner, sleeker look and feel for answers." Right in the middle of the page, there's a rotating carousel showing sample prompts with images. According to Mehdi, the goal is to spark your creativity and give you a taste of what Copilot can do.

The mobile version of Copilot is getting the same treatment. You'll find a carousel of sample prompts with pictures, just like on the desktop. Plus, there's a neat toggle for GPT-4 to amp up the results—flip it on, and you'll notice the software's usual blue accents turning a stylish purple.

The new design is way more interesting than the old one. Before, the page had three text prompts in a row, and there was no hint that it could whip up images.

In Copilot's Designer tool, which uses AI models like OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 to transform prompts into images, there are fresh editing features. Now, all English-speaking Copilot users in the U.S., U.K., Australia, India, and New Zealand can tweak images right in the chat flow—like adding color to an object or blurring the background. The best part is that Designer is free for everyone to give it a shot.

Meanwhile, if you're on Copilot Pro (Microsoft's $20-per-month premium plan), you can now resize and regenerate images, switching between "square" (portrait) and landscape modes.

Mehdi added that Designer GPT is on the way. The tool is going to be a special space within Copilot, giving users an immersive canvas to bring their ideas to life visually.