WhatsApp 'message drafts' are the missing piece Meta is finally rolling out

What you need to know

Meta announced that WhatsApp users can expect to see "Message Drafts" roll out on mobile devices today (Nov 14).

This update will save unfinished/unsent texts in a thread alongside displaying a "Draft" indicator at the top of your Chats view.

WhatsApp recently rolled out customized Lists and teased the upcoming departure from phone numbers on the platform.

Meta is rolling out an update for WhatsApp, and this feature could be one you've been hoping for.

According to a press release, the company is launching "Message Drafts" for the WhatsApp platform. Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg spearheaded the announcement today (Nov 14), stating users will soon begin noticing a "draft" indicator on threads for unfinished/unsent messages.

WhatsApp states these indicators will be displayed in green, as chats will show "Draft" followed by a preview of your message in your list.

The platform adds that chats with unsent texts will be moved to the top of your view, so you can quickly return and finish. The feature is similar to other texting platforms like Google Messages. Moreover, users can likely expect to see their "drafted" message placed automatically in the writing field after tapping a thread.

Additionally, the folks at MySmartPrice state that the update has been spotted via the respective app stores on iOS and Android devices. WhatsApp is updating devices with the new "Draft" indicator and functionality alongside several bug/performance fixes.

(Image credit: Meta)

WhatsApp's "draft messages" arrives a couple of weeks after the platform introduced its new custom Lists feature. This update expanded the app's original list of available chat filters with more categories. Meta rolled out tags for chats like local neighborhood, work, and buddies. Moreover, the update lets users get creative and create unique tags. All of this is accessible via the "Chats" screen.

The app accepts one-on-one threads, as well as group chats with this updated Lists feature.

Of course, that update might pair well with the app's upcoming username patch. In October, the platform rolled out a patch that let users privately manage stored contacts on other devices in addition to their "primary phone." However, this seems to be a prelude to the platform's plans to ditch the necessity of a phone number on the app in favor of a username.

That update was teased to come with a synchronization feature, so users can keep their contacts with them on every device.