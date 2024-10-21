Meta AI on WhatsApp may soon give smarter, more personalized responses

What you need to know

The latest beta version of WhatsApp has a new Chat memory feature for Meta AI.

It allows the chatbot to save users' preferences and personal details in order to give users a more personalized response.

The feature is seen testing in beta and is likely to debut soon in future updates.

Meta AI integration is widely popular as Meta owns quite a few notable apps, such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp, that integrate its chatbot. With WhatsApp, it looks like a new feature for Meta AI is in development, which has been spotted in the latest beta version of the app.

According to folks at WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.22.9, appears to have a new feature under development that adds Chat memory for Meta AI. The new feature aims to make the chatbot's experience more personalized.

In what appears to be a future update, Meta AI will be able to automatically remember some details shared with the chatbot. Utilizing the chat memory, users can get more relevant and customized responses when chatting with Meta AI.

Users can access this setting by opening the Meta AI chat, tapping the profile at the top, and tapping the new "Memory" tab right under the Notifications and Media visibility sections. WABetaInfo further notes that Meta AI can retain many users' details, such as their diet preferences, birthdays, allergies, books, and what kind of podcasts they like.

The chatbot's responses after the update will be based on the details stored in the Meta AI. Despite storing all such data, users are believed to have full control over the data they choose to share with the chatbot. This data can also be deleted at any time, which users need to be aware of whenever they want to share their personal preferences.

Having a more personal chatbot based on your interests could make Meta AI more useful than getting more generic responses. The latest feature is currently in the works since it is in beta and can be downloaded through the Google Play Beta Program. General users will be able to see the update once the rollout begins, which should likely be sooner rather than later.