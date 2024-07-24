Meta's 'Imagine Me' AI lets users reinvent themselves across all apps

What you need to know

Meta AI is starting to roll out a new feature that plays off a user's selfie called "Imagine Me."

The feature requires three selfies of a user (from various angles) to then recreate them as a gladiator, on the moon, or as a flying space ranger.

Meta teased in a blog post that an "Edit with AI" button is on the way to bring users more creative agency.

Meta has a fun feature on the way for its array of platforms that'll transform users into new versions of themselves thanks to AI.

Meta AI continues to advance and the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to show off "Imagine Me." When messaging Meta AI on the platform, users can turn themselves into whatever they want by starting their prompt with "Imagine me" followed by a gladiator, football player, or whatever.

The short video shows that users can initiate an "Imagine Me" session but the AI will prompt them to take a few selfies. Users need to take three: one straight on, one from the right, and one from the left.

After, they can re-ask the AI to imagine them as a fictional or non-fictional person and see what it returns.

In a blog post, Meta explained that users will have some creative agency when asking the AI to imagine them as a DJ. The company states that if something isn't right after delivering a prompt, users can type "change" followed by the object or items they'd like to be different.

Meta states that "next month," users will gain an "Edit with AI" button when texting with its software. The post doesn't explain what all the edit section will entail, but hopefully, filters, cropping, and more will be involved.

Users eager to get their hands on "Imagine Me" can begin doing so this week as Meta starts rolling it out. The company adds that folks can create an image of themselves directly in their feed, stories, comments, and Messages found on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Messenger.

It was first discovered that WhatsApp would be receiving this feature earlier this month, with the ability to pull up the feature in other chats. The app's code highlighted the user's ability to type "@Meta imagine me" in another chat with a fellow user to show yourself off walking on the moon thanks to AI. What's more, it seems that more companies are getting in on the idea of reimagination such as YouTube.

It seems Google is experimenting with an AI feature for YouTube Shorts that would let users simulate an AI-based green screen behind them while recording. "Dream Screen" would enable creators to make it seem like they're on top of a mountain or in the depths of the most beautiful ocean.