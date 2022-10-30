Android 13 brought incremental upgrades to the last generation of the open-source OS from Google. One of the new features in Android 13 includes the option to check which apps are running right out of the Quick Settings menu. It's really easy to see the active apps, and you can do so following these steps.

How to see which apps are running from Quick Settings in Android 13

1. Swipe downwards from the top of your phone's home screen.

2. After the notification pane opens up, swipe down once again.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

3. Tap the little arrow pointing to the right found at the bottom of the Quick Settings and notification pane.

A little window will pop open after you have tapped the little arrow-shaped icon. This pop-up shows all the active apps on your phone. If you'd like to close an app, you can simply press Stop.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

You might have other apps running in the background, but this feature won't show all of them. Only active apps are displayed in this section of Quick Settings in Android 13.

