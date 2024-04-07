Google TV is featuring local and national channels airing the April 8 solar eclipse

What you need to know

A total solar eclipse will grace North America on April 8, offering a spectacular cosmic show.

Tens of millions of residents along the 115-mile-wide path of totality across Northern America will witness the moon entirely covering the sun's disk.

Google TV provides 15 free, ad-supported channels where you can watch the event live for free, with customized eclipse-themed title cards.

A total solar eclipse will cruise through North America on April 8. If you're keen on catching it live on TV or online, Google TV is spotlighting loads of local and national channels where you can tune in and stream the whole cosmic show for free.

You've got a selection of 15 free, ad-supported (FAST) local and national channels lined up to witness the eclipse live, complete with special eclipse-themed title cards for each channel.

Just hop onto the For You tab on any of your favorite Google TV-powered devices to catch it all in real-time. These channels include the following:

NBCNewsNow

Scripps News

Reuters Now

NBCDallas Fort Worth

NBCWashington DC

NBCSanDiego

NBCLosAngeles

NBCPhiladelphia

NBCNewYork

NBCConnecticut

NBCSouthFlorida

NBCBoston

NBCBayArea

NBCChicago

AccuWeather NOW

(Image credit: Google)

When a total solar eclipse happens, the moon slides right between Earth and the sun. This means the moon will completely block the sun for a few minutes, turning daytime into twilight (how long depends on your viewing spot).

This eclipse is set to be a blockbuster, with tens of millions of people residing along the path of totality. This path stretches across Northern America, spanning 115 miles wide, where the moon will pull off the ultimate cover-up, blocking out 100% of the sun's disk.

If you're lucky enough to be there, you won't want to miss it. And while at that, there are a few cheap solar glasses with which you can watch the eclipse.

As per Live Science, this cosmic journey kicks off in Sinaloa, Mexico, and then heads northeast, trekking through Texas before cruising through 15 states. Finally, it bids farewell to the U.S. as it heads north into Canada.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The states along the way where you'll catch totality are: Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

That said, Tennessee and Michigan will only get a quick peek at the moon's shadow passing by.

According to the Great American Eclipse website, around 1 to 4 million Americans are expected to travel for this stellar event. If you're not in that specific stretch or prefer to enjoy the action from your couch, don't fret. NASA and other groups are set to livestream the whole event, so you can catch the eclipsed sun from anywhere online.