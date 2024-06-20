Google's Gemini AI is finally available for more Android phones in Messages

What you need to know

Gemini in Google Messages is now available on any Android phone with at least 6GB of RAM, the latest app version, a Google account, and RCS messaging enabled.

Gemini is now accessible in Messages in over 165 countries, including India, supporting English and French (in Canada).

Google also launched the standalone Gemini app and Gemini Advanced in India, supporting English and nine Indian languages.

Google's Gemini in Messages is now available on any eligible Android phone after being initially limited to Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices.

On one of our devices, such as the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Gemini's welcome message has recently popped up, signaling the feature's wider availability. Google has updated its documentation to outline four key requirements for using Gemini in Google Messages: at least 6GB of RAM, the latest version of the app, a Google account, and Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging enabled (via 9to5Google).

Google's conversational AI allows you to do things like draft messages or ask questions on various topics. Initially, Gemini was only available on fan-favorite Android phones like the Google Pixel 6, 7, and 8, and Samsung's Galaxy S22 series, including its recent foldable phones. Now, it's accessible on a broader range of devices.

Starting a chat with Gemini is a no-brainer. Just tap the "Start chat" button in the Messages app, and you'll see the option to talk to Gemini right at the top. If you've talked to Gemini before, you can jump back into the conversation right from your existing message thread.

Gemini is currently accessible in Messages in over 165 countries, including India. It only supports English for now, with French available only in Canada. Google recognizes this limitation and says it is committed to broadening Gemini's language support and global availability in the future.

Alongside this expansion, Google has launched the standalone Gemini app and its premium version, Gemini Advanced, in India. The app supports English and nine popular Indian languages.

In a recent blog post, Google highlighted the crucial role of the Indian market, celebrating Gemini's highly successful debut year. The post pointed out how users all over the country have been enthusiastically using Gemini for all sorts of tasks.

While India is the main focus of Google's recent Gemini expansion, the reach goes beyond its borders. The standalone Gemini app and Gemini Advanced have also been launched in other South Asian and Eurasian countries like Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.