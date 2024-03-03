Google's new app uses AI to solve math problems

What you need to know

Google's latest app, Photomath, is a new addition to its lineup of AI-powered productivity tools, simplifying the process of tackling math problems.

Photomath allows users to solve a range of math problems by simply snapping a picture of the equation, and then it provides step-by-step explanations.

The app also offers a subscription option called Photomath Plus, priced at $9.99 per month or $69.99 annually.

Google has officially welcomed Photomath into its lineup of apps (via 9to5Google). The search giant acquired the Croatia-based service in May 2022, but it took until last year to finalize the deal after the European Commission greenlighted the acquisition.

While Google's current services like Google Docs and Search already offer math-solving capabilities, Photomath takes it up a notch by providing a more convenient and efficient way to tackle those pesky math problems.

Photomath gives users the power to crack a variety of math problems, whether they're dealing with trigonometry or calculus. All you have to do is snap a picture of the equation, and Photomath provides step-by-step explanations and solving methods. You can also upload files of your math assignments. It's a game-changer for students and parents, who often check their kids' homework.

The coolest thing about this app is probably the solving steps. It doesn't just hand you the answer; it shows you how to arrive at it on your own. Plus, it works even without an internet connection.

Google offers a "Photomath Plus" subscription too, which costs $9.99 a month or $69.99 for the whole year. With this subscription, you unlock some handy extras like textbook solutions, animated tutorials, and more detailed explanations.

This app isn't exactly new; it debuted in 2014 and has racked up over 100 million downloads since then. And it's got 4.5 stars on the Play Store and 4.7 stars on the App Store. Photomath has probably gained its fame for being quick and spot-on.

Some of you may have also tried the "Homework" filter on Google Lens at some point. And it's not hard to imagine Photomath's AI getting baked into Google's products like Lens. That could take the text recognition and problem-solving features to a whole new level.