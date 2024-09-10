Google could offer more shortcut options on the Search widget

What you need to know

Google is beta testing new customization of the Android Search widget, which would give users the chance to add a desired "Shortcut."

It seems the widget will soon receive a + icon so users can add one of five shortcuts ranging from translation to music lookup.

icon so users can add one of five shortcuts ranging from translation to music lookup. The idea of a music lookup shortcut reminds us of Circle to Search, which can now listen to your on-device audio to find a song's title.

Google has placed more focus on improving the customization and ease of its Android OS and a recent discovery points toward another addition.

During an APK dive of the Google app's recent v15.35.41.29 beta, AssembleDebug (Android Authority) found an upcoming update for the Search widget. Currently, the widget displays the colorful "G" logo on the left, followed by the microphone and Lens icons on the right.

The tipster discovered that Google wants to add a plus (+) icon on the left side of the microphone option.

In testing, the post states tapping the icon will send users to the Search widget's "Customize" page. At the bottom, the beta displays a "Choose a Shortcut" section packed with potentially useful options. Users can opt to pop in a logo for Google Translate (text only), Song/music lookup, Weather, Translate (images), and Finance.

Of course, users can leave this blank if they're not using the widget that often or prefer not to use it all. The publication anticipates a rollout of the Search widget's shortcut option to happen sooner rather than later.

The widget has one minor issue: it's not saving the desired shortcut, though that can be chalked up to its testing environment. We're likely awaiting a quick patch or server-side flip to switch on before we see this feature (if Google proceeds).

Android users already have a few customization choices for the Search widget. It's relatively easy to add them once the widget is on your home screen. Users can alter the style of the widget, its color (hue/saturation), and its level of transparency.

It's interesting to see Song/music lookup as an option for Google's Android Search widget. Last week, the company rolled out its Android September update, which packed a few new features, including one for Circle to Search. The convenient search feature received music lookup. Users watching videos or listening to audio on their device could activate Circle to Search and it'll "listen" in on what's playing.

After a brief moment, the software will display some relevant search results. Similarly, the feature is said to be able to hear audio from external sources and run its song lookup that way.

Although, including song search on the Search widget could help devices without Circle to Search as it remains woefully exclusive to Pixel and Galaxy.