Google brings Search Labs to Japan and India with multilingual support

Google is opening Search Labs generative AI access to users in Japan and India.

Those in India will find a "language toggle" as SGE arrives with English and Hindi support alongside voice input.

U.S. users will begin noticing a new arrow icon in the AI overview containing source links for displayed information.

Since opening Search Labs (SGE) access to users in the U.S., Google is now ready to expand the service and improve its credibility.

According to Google, the company is opening its SGE doors to those in Japan and India. Japanese users will only be able to utilize Search Labs' generative AI software in their home country's respective language. Google states its rollout in India will contain language support for English and Hindi.

Users in India will receive a "language toggle," allowing those multilingual folks to swap back and forth with ease.

Moreover, Search Labs' expanded launch includes voice input, a popular request from users in India. This feature will let those in the region speak their queries and then listen to the search engine's response instead of through text.

Starting today, U.S. users will find a new drop menu in its AI-powered overview in Search Labs, opened by clicking a new arrow icon. This will display web pages and additional context for those looking to learn more about a specific topic. The company states that users have found it better during testing when they see links to sources alongside the overview.

As SGE gets its footing in Japan and India, the overview's new source links will roll out "over the next coming weeks."

Google's insights seemingly show users find its implementation of generative AI in Search to be the most useful. Specifically, the company explains that users aged 18-24 have returned the highest satisfaction scores with Search Labs due to its interactiveness. Participants have cited the conversation-like follow-up questions as the catalyst for such a positive score.

The conversational aspect of Search's generative AI is said to have encouraged people to ask longer questions as the software helps refine their queries. Furthermore, Google's data shows that the AI is pushing people to ask questions about topics they've not previously done — creating a more helpful environment.

Google launched Search Labs shortly after I/O 2023 as a way to further test its generative AI software on a larger scale. The purpose of the software is to provide users with accurate, trustworthy information quickly and in a bite-sized form. Though the company is expanding its access to two more countries, Google states it will remain vigilant with how it presents information and its intake of feedback to improve the software.