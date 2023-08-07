Google Search gains a 'grammar check' tool for sentences and phrases

What you need to know

Google Search has gained a new "grammar check" feature which uses AI systems to correct a user's sentence or phrase.

Grammar check will bold and underline corrections but will display a green mark beside a user's sentence if found no errors.

Google explains that its policies will prevent users from grammar checking sentence that may be vulgar or dangerous.

Google has added a new, quick way for users to check their grammar directly in its Search engine.

Spotted by 9to5Google, Search appears to have finally started showing its new grammar-checking ability after its support page went live in late July. The company details that the checker runs off its AI systems and is said to not function properly "with partial sentences."

Typical with a grammar correction system, Google states users can tack on "grammar check" at the end of a phrase or sentence in the search bar to have Search check for grammar inaccuracies.

Search will display "grammar check" in a section directly above results associated with other text checkers like Grammarly. If a piece of a sentence is incorrect, Search will underline and bold what it fixed so users can look back on that. However, if all is good, Search will display a green check mark beside the user's sentence or phrase.

This corrected sentence will be accompanied by a "copy" button so users can quickly take that and paste it wherever they need to.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Google states there are a few policies it is enforcing with this new feature to ensure "helpful grammar checks." The company will not allow several subjects to go through its checker, such as sentences that are hateful, violent, dangerous, and more.

The page adds users can submit comments about the performance of its AI systems through the grammar check feature by clicking the "Feedback" button. Interested parties can also select from options such as "This is helpful," "This isn't relevant," "Suggestion is incorrect," and "Suggestion is offensive."

Checking one's grammar is just another tool users can take advantage of alongside Search's speed test, calculator, roll a dice, and random number generator.

Google plugging its artificial intelligence into Search is nothing new; the company recently started enhancing its engine's generative AI by bringing in source links. While not as widespread, Search's AI tool has started offering links to sources it obtained its information from.

This could be seen as a better, more comfortable approach to interacting with an AI bot such as this, considering users can fact-check it and ensure everything is accurate.