Google's new Android 'identity' comes with an updated logo

What you need to know

Google's redesign of the Android wordmark sees the "A" capitalized and the letters given a more rounded design.

The Android logo has been given a 3D effect with various "expressive" designs.

In light of Google's new "brand identity," the company may roll out this new look alongside Android 14 in August.

It looks like Google has new, refreshed branding for the Android OS as the company reworks its font and iconic logo.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the newly redesigned Android branding shows a first for the OS wordmark as Google is finally capitalizing the "A" in Android. The first letter has been notably lowercase since the inception of the OS. Additionally, the company is looking to round out the design of its letters, reverting the moniker back to how it looked in 2014.

The Android head that has accompanied the name for nearly the past four years is also receiving a nice refresher. Google is giving it a 3D effect, allowing it to stand out more against the background.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google via 9to5Google) (Image credit: Google via 9to5Google)

Google confirmed the changes to 9to5, stating that it's "showcasing some elements of our new brand identity on various surfaces, including our CES booth from earlier this year and other campaign materials like digital & banner ads." The company says it will have more to share in the coming months.

The new 3D Android head was shown in full effect during Google I/O 2023 earlier this year. Various panels during its initial keynote speech and other objects around its campus showed the direction we now know Google is looking to go.

Google hasn't touched up its Android branding since 2019, when its billions of users saw the removal of our little green friend's body, leaving only his head next to the Android moniker, which also received a slight refresh.

Google also made several designs for its Android head (considering its body is gone) to make it more expressive.

(Image credit: Google)

Lastly, Google's proposed timeline could point us toward the launch of Android 14. Ideally, Google would launch this new Android OS logo design with its upcoming update considering it would be running on many of the best Android phones once it rolls out.