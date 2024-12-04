Pixel owners can now check their device temperature with the latest app update

What you need to know

Google Pixel Troubleshooting update gets new Device Temperature check feature.

It allows Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and Pixel 9 users to check their device temperatures whenever their devices seem warm to touch.

The temperature check feature involves relevant color schemes to accurately represent the device's condition.

Some Pixel phones might have a nifty new feature that lets users identify how hot their devices are running directly from their handsets' battery settings.

Google has apparently released a Pixel Troubleshooting app update for its devices, ranging from Pixel 6 to the latest Pixel 9 series, notes 9to5Google. The latest update brings a new "Device temperature" feature, which can be seen in the Battery section of the device Settings.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

It sits under the battery diagnostics' "Phone is very warm" section, which earlier showcased settings that keep the device battery optimized. Another way to access the new page is to directly search for "Device temperature" through the Settings app.

Under the Device temperature, users can now find four relevant colors, evidently dubbed Cold, Normal, Warm, and Elevated, indicating the current temperature state of the device.

The new page further indicates that the projected device temperature is according to various internal sensors that the aforementioned Pixel phones already ship with. 9to5 further notes that users can also witness other tips like "To cool down your phone, provide airflow to your phone if possible" and "Use only cases or covers made for your specific phone," among others.

The live device temperature is being rolled out via the Pixel Troubleshooting app bearing the 1.0.693922709 version. Pixel phones include the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, Pixel 8, and the Pixel 9 series. It has not yet been rolled out to Pixel Tablet. As 9to5 notes, the update was seen running on the devices mentioned above, running on stable Android 15, which was recently rolled out to all compatible Pixel phones.

For the uninitiated, the Pixel Troubleshooting app was introduced last year, and the Pixel 8 was one of the first handsets to receive the feature. It helps users diagnose their battery and network issues, and the new temperature feature is indeed a valuable addition as it eliminates the need for installing third-party apps or devices to measure the device's temperature.