Google's Pixel Buds app now falls in line with the rest of Android

Google was spotted rolling out a new update for the Pixel Buds app that moves it in line with the rest of Android.

The app now supports Android's Material You "themed icons" to better fit with a user's desire device aesthetic.

Google was also spotted working on bringing back the "Noise Control" panel in Android 15 for quicker ANC and transparency mode switching.

Android devices run a specific aesthetic that the software can deploy automatically, but one app never adhered to those rules.

Google was spotted rolling out an update for the Pixel Buds app that brings a closer pairing between it and Android 13's (and higher) Material You. Known Android deep diver AssembleDebug posted on X that the app is picking up a themed icon (via Android Police).

In version 1.0.680489030, users will notice that, if "themed icons" are enabled, the Pixel Buds app will take on whatever color is selected. The Pixel Buds app is a huge part of its Pixel ecosystem and has only recently fallen in line with Google's classic Material You design language.

Users can hop into their "personalization" settings on their Android device to enable/disable themed icons. Additionally, users have begun listing the other apps Google has yet to give the same treatment. Play Games, Opinion Rewards, and Google Translate were among those mentioned.

We have yet to notice the update appear on a Moto Edge Plus 2023, so it's likely still making its rounds to Android devices. Continue to check and update your apps as not every device will see simultaneously.

Despite this minimalistic design update for the Pixel Buds app, Google is seemingly preparing more for earbud enjoyers. A report from September showed that Google is working to bring the "Noise Control" panel back to Android 15. This redesigned panel would let users swap quickly between ANC (active noise cancelation) and transparency mode on their Pixel Buds Pro 2 or O.G. Buds Pro.

The panel will merge a convenient floating menu with the Pixel Buds app's capabilities. The early discovery shows that users will (likely) have to tap the "Spatial Audio" option in the panel, which will bring up a smaller Noise Control panel provided by the Buds app.

This information was highlighted based on the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2. Google is still working on Android 15; however, rumor has it October is the month we might see it.